Barnes Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

Barnes Group has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Shares of B opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.07.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $103,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $19,412,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,333,000 after buying an additional 275,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,831,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after buying an additional 162,693 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 87,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

