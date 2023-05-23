Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

BSET opened at $13.75 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $24.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.52. The company has a market cap of $122.79 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.