Bath & Body Works, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bath & Body Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bath & Body Works’ current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 2.9 %

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

NYSE BBWI opened at $38.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,201,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,163,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,870,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,383,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.