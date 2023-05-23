Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,551 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $19,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Baxter International

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baxter International Trading Down 1.0 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAX. Barclays upped their price target on Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

NYSE:BAX opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -23.77%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

