Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $251.04 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

