Bellway p.l.c. (BWY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 45 on July 3rd

Posted by on May 23rd, 2023

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bellway Stock Down 0.3 %

Bellway stock opened at GBX 2,452 ($30.50) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,276.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,135.11. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 1,572 ($19.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,570 ($31.97). The company has a market cap of £3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,366.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,573 ($32.00) to GBX 2,661 ($33.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,660 ($33.08) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.31) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,200 ($27.36) to GBX 2,700 ($33.58) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($35.57) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bellway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,656 ($33.03).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

