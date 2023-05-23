Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.78.

Several research firms have commented on BSY. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Griffin Securities raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,394.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $290,752.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 568,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,624,394.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,927,224.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,228,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,850,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,698 shares of company stock valued at $11,795,673 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 78.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 91.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $29.97 and a 52-week high of $47.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.