Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.22.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $138.03 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

