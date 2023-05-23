BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BJ opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

