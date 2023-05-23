Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Raised by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,878,576,000 after purchasing an additional 581,545 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,842,000 after purchasing an additional 623,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.26. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

