Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 34,800 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CP. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $81.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $83.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

