Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 89,899 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 156.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,899 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,249,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,981,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average is $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

