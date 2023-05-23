Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BOX were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,967,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,477,000 after buying an additional 243,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BOX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,937,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after buying an additional 101,231 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,224,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,255,000 after buying an additional 143,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BOX by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,865,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,068,000 after buying an additional 154,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at $36,601,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $339,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,060. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BOX opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $34.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 553.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.01.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $256.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.29 million. Equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

