Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 12,950 shares of company stock valued at $624,868 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

