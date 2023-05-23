Blair William & Co. IL Buys 2,807 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of MetLife by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 61,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

MET opened at $52.37 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $66.84.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.69%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

