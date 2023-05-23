Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.5 %

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $117.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $129.89. The stock has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.98%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Stories

