Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.90 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $124.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $138.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.45 and its 200-day moving average is $124.26.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

