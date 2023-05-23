Blair William & Co. IL Has $6.51 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,456 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Solar were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 693 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Down 0.9 %

FSLR stock opened at $201.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 517.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.62 and its 200 day moving average is $180.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.77 and a 12 month high of $232.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,409 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,073. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.92.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.