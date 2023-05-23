Blair William & Co. IL Has $7.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 163.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,983 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $218.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $237.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

