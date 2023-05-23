Blair William & Co. IL Has $8.24 Million Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.47% of Shake Shack worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $205,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Shake Shack by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHAK opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $71.93.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shake Shack from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

