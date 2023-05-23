Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,193 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $174.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.88 and a 200-day moving average of $164.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

