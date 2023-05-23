Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

