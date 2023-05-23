Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

