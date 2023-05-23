Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,790 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,362 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.58.

Shares of COP opened at $103.73 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $125.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average of $111.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

