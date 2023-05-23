Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,417 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Mercury Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $65.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

