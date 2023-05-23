boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 43 ($0.53) in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut boohoo group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded boohoo group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded boohoo group to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.13.

boohoo group Stock Performance

BHOOY stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

