boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised boohoo group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut boohoo group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Peel Hunt raised shares of boohoo group to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of boohoo group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 43 ($0.53) in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.13.

boohoo group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $12.50 on Friday. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96.

About boohoo group

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

