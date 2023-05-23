Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Boot Barn in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $4.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

NYSE BOOT opened at $66.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average is $71.05. Boot Barn has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $88.80.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,342,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,124,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,297,000 after purchasing an additional 245,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,787,000 after purchasing an additional 342,539 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

