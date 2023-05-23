BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Position Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $804,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,233 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

