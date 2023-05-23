Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, Maxim Group upped their price target on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 7.0 %
Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of -0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $4.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,815,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,000. 10.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases.
