Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,352 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $2,772,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,754,000 after purchasing an additional 333,454 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TMHC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 2.8 %

TMHC stock opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 2,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $104,627.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 2,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $104,627.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $649,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 671,666 shares of company stock worth $27,832,604 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.