Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 18,682 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 296,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,682 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 1,296.7% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.55.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 30.40%. Analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -101.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,322.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Burke acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,156,770.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 34,000 shares of company stock worth $852,970. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

