Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.68.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.
