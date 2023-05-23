Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.68.

In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 60,659 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $69,151.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 728,111 shares in the company, valued at $830,046.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 28,212 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $30,468.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,806.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 60,659 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $69,151.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,046.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 110,777 shares of company stock worth $122,580. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

