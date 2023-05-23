Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Target Price at $70.63

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,370,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 726.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,341,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,253 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,913,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,625,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $656,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.0 %

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

NYSE:AEM opened at $53.47 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

