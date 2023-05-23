Brokerages Set Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Target Price at $124.71

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.71.

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO opened at $116.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $121.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.86%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,517,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Stories

