Brokerages Set Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Target Price at $66.64

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.64.

Several analysts recently commented on BRO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 647,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $367,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,694,000 after purchasing an additional 65,699 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 8,624.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 405,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 400,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

