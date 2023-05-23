Brokerages Set Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) PT at $26.13

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.13.
LOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ LOB opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.46. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director David G. Lucht acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,194.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,143,000 after buying an additional 223,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,664,000 after buying an additional 122,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,105,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after buying an additional 976,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,193,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,452,000 after buying an additional 81,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.
About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.