Brokerages Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT at $7.50

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
LPSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director William Wesemann bought 20,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,470.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,659 shares of company stock valued at $66,069. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of LivePerson
LivePerson Trading Up 3.6 %
LivePerson stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. LivePerson has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $361.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.52.
LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.97 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 36.12% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About LivePerson
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivePerson (LPSN)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.