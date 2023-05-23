Brokerages Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT at $7.50

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Wesemann bought 20,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,470.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,659 shares of company stock valued at $66,069. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

LivePerson Trading Up 3.6 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in LivePerson by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. LivePerson has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $361.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.52.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.97 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 36.12% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LivePerson

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.