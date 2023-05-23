Brokerages Set The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT at $36.38

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of CAKE opened at $33.21 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $866.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

