Brokerages Set U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Target Price at $49.89

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $53.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,397,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,763,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,037 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,820,000 after buying an additional 210,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after buying an additional 14,080,781 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

