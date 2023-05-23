Brokerages Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target at $47.63

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Verint Systems stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.92. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $52.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.92 million. On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,972.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $35,992.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,972.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,115,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $23,448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,549,000 after purchasing an additional 604,112 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 16,969.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 409,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 406,916 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,126,000 after purchasing an additional 278,706 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.