Brokerages Set Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Target Price at $13.00

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XRX. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

XRX opened at $14.66 on Thursday. Xerox has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xerox by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,262 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,940,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,378,000 after purchasing an additional 847,204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Xerox by 1,362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 845,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 787,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,426,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,628,000 after acquiring an additional 637,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

