Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cavco Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cavco Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $6.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.53. The consensus estimate for Cavco Industries’ current full-year earnings is $25.20 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cavco Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $7.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $8.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVCO. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $284.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.51. Cavco Industries has a twelve month low of $179.47 and a twelve month high of $318.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $870,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,425.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

