Brokers Issue Forecasts for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $3.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.81. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.50 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DKS. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $126.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $152.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,382 shares of company stock valued at $41,042,070. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

