Brokers Set Expectations for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KGC. Bank of America cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

NYSE KGC opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 512.00 and a beta of 0.93. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $929.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,680,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $167,868,000 after buying an additional 19,001,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097,512 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 761.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,685,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,172,105 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $688,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285,051 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

