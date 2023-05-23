Brokers Set Expectations for Western Midstream Partners, LP’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 19th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Western Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.80 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WES. Citigroup cut their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $26.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.856 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.20%.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.