BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 225 at Barclays

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.99) to GBX 225 ($2.80) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BT Group from GBX 275 ($3.42) to GBX 280 ($3.48) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on BT Group from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 135 ($1.68) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.00.

BT Group Price Performance

BT Group stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. BT Group has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.43.

About BT Group

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

