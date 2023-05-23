Buckley Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.0% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,212 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $877,382.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 665,462 shares worth $29,332,239. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $125.05 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

