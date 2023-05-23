Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Build-A-Bear Workshop has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.54 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

BBW opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $309.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $26.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $100,320.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $100,320.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 22,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $546,651.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 375.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 567.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 504.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.