Burberry Group plc Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burberry Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Burberry Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.52) to GBX 2,400 ($29.85) in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.98) to GBX 2,500 ($31.09) in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,245 ($27.92) to GBX 2,360 ($29.35) in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.36) to GBX 2,400 ($29.85) in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,256.22.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

About Burberry Group

BURBY stock opened at $28.88 on Monday. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

